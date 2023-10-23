News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound to make hay if sun shines on UK services PMI

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 23, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sterling might catch a bid if October's UK flash services PMI springs an upside surprise and comes in at or above 50 for the first time since July on Tuesday - or weaken if it undershoots the 49.5 consensus forecast.

A print of 50 or above, which marks growth in activity, would be a boost for hawks advocating another Bank of England interest rate rise, as the services sector is the dominant segment of the UK economy. The number will be released at 0830 GMT.

Sterling strengthened after September's UK services PMI was upwardly revised to 49.3 from a 47.2 flash estimate - an estimate which might have swayed one or more of the five BoE MPC members who voted to keep rates unchanged last month.

IMM speculators flipped to their first net GBP short position since April following September's BoE rate hold, with the size of the net GBP short rising to 11,209 contracts in the week ended Oct. 17.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/405KTc6

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.