BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound to make hay if sun shines on UK services PMI

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sterling might catch a bid if October's UK flash services PMI springs an upside surprise and comes in at or above 50 for the first time since July on Tuesday - or weaken if it undershoots the 49.5 consensus forecast.

A print of 50 or above, which marks growth in activity, would be a boost for hawks advocating another Bank of England interest rate rise, as the services sector is the dominant segment of the UK economy. The number will be released at 0830 GMT.

Sterling strengthened after September's UK services PMI was upwardly revised to 49.3 from a 47.2 flash estimate - an estimate which might have swayed one or more of the five BoE MPC members who voted to keep rates unchanged last month.

IMM speculators flipped to their first net GBP short position since April following September's BoE rate hold, with the size of the net GBP short rising to 11,209 contracts in the week ended Oct. 17.

