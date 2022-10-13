BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound shouldn't be greatly affected by bond turmoil

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The pound shouldn't be directly affected by UK bond turmoil, which is being driven mainly by British pension firms and does not involve foreign exchange transactions, so has no direct impact for sterling.

That said, such big market shifts in such a short time frame and their destabilising effect for some core UK asset markets do have potential to spur risk averse trading behaviour by foreign firms, which supports safe currencies like dollar and Swiss franc and could pressure the pound.

An alternative is that foreign companies use this opportunity to prosper from an adjustment that is being forced upon UK firms, lifting yields to levels that may prove unsustainable.

Times when companies are forced to act without much consideration for the price are often the points when others are able to make money. There is a good chance of a sizable adjustment once normal conditions return once those forced to act have completed their interest.

Should foreign firms buy into the distressed selling of UK bonds, the pound could draw support.

What really matters for GBP/USD traders is the pair's break lower out of long-term trading ranges.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP and giltshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Vs0yjk

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.