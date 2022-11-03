BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound set up to fall, drop could be deep

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Traders drove the pound higher on the back of an event that had nothing to do with Britain - leading to changes in sentiment and positioning that leave sterling at risk of a deep drop.

On Oct. 21 the Bank of Japan sold over $40 billion to prop up the yen, driving the dollar lower across the board and lifting GBP/USD from 1.1060 to 1.1314.

Sterling traders ignored rating agency Moody's lowering of the United Kingdom's outlook to "negative" that same day.

The following week the appointment of a new UK Prime Minister helped fuel bigger gains but it was momentum stemming from BOJ action that was the key to a GBP/USD rally that reached 1.1645 on Oct 27.

At that point GBP/USD was around 4 cents above levels trading before the mini-budget triggered the sell-off to 1.0327. The pair was overbought on daily charts with traders squeezed from shorts and economists more bullish. November's Reuters poll saw a 1.10 low short-term ahead of a rise to 1.1700.

Gains above levels trading before the mini-budget have been erased this week with a 1.1565-1.1235 plunge after the latest U.S. interest rate hike. Changing U.S. policy has influenced a drop from 1.4250. Parity could easily be tested before U.S. rates reach their peak next year.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD targetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sT70CH

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.