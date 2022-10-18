BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound might be scalded if UK inflation boils over

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling may need oven gloves to avoid getting burnt if UK inflation data for September comes in hotter than expected on Wednesday.

Stronger-than-expected UK inflation might prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates by a full percentage point next month, which could raise fears that the expected UK recession ahead may be deep -- to the detriment of GBP.

The consensus forecast is for annualised UK CPI to tick up to 10.0%, from 9.9% in August, according to a Reuters poll of 37 economists. The number will be revealed at 0600 GMT.

Money markets currently suggest the BoE will raise rates by either 75 or 100 basis points on Nov. 3 -- three days after the scheduled start of its delayed Quantitative Tightening programme. The BoE said on Tuesday that it had not decided to delay again the start of its QT programme after the FT reported that another postponement was likely.

