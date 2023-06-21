BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound may turn ashen if BoE balks at rates Bazball

June 21 (Reuters) - Sterling might be in for disappointment akin to England's cricketers following their opening Ashes Test defeat to Australia if the Bank of England opts against an aggressive Bazball-style interest rate rise on Thursday.

Markets ramped up bets on a 50 basis point BoE hike following a fourth consecutive hotter than expected UK CPI print on Wednesday, with the probability of a half-point increase currently at 40% from 25% Tuesday. 0#BOEWATCH

The BoE most recently raised rates by 50 bps in February, before shifting down a gear to deliver 25 bps hikes in March and May.

Six of the nine members of The Times shadow MPC, including three former BoE MPC members, advocate a 50 bps BoE rate rise on Thursday at 1100 GMT.

The votes of BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill may decide whether the current MPC agrees with their shadows, if Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Dave Ramsden all vote for a half-point hike.

