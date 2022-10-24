BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound may rise if Penny drops out of UK PM race

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sterling could elicit a boost if Penny Mordaunt abandons her bid to replace Liz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister -- and the sooner the better for the pound if she does.

Mordaunt is one of the two remaining candidates in the Tory leadership race following Boris Johnson's exit, with former finance minister Rishi Sunak the other (Sunak is backed by over 150 Tory MPs).

Tory members will get to decide whether Sunak or Mordaunt will succeed Truss if Mordaunt secures the nomination of 100 Tory MPs by 1300 GMT and stays in the contest following an indicative vote among Tory MPs.

GBP/USD rose to a high of 1.1402 on Monday after Johnson quit the prime ministerial race, having fallen to a low of 1.1060 on Friday as the risk of a Johnson return weighed on the pound.

Sunak is the red-hot favourite to become PM following Johnson's exit, so the pound could be negatively impacted if Mordaunt takes him on and unexpectedly beats him.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

