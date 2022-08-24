BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound may fall sharply if foundations of English castles collapse

Aug 24 (Reuters) - An Englishman's home is his castle but the foundations of the surge in UK home prices were built on the sand of stimulus that was intended to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Now that's being withdrawn as the Bank of England grapples with double-digit inflation, the housing sector risks a sharp fall as prices return to levels in keeping with current conditions. That will bring gloom, doom and probably a drop in sterling's value.

UK consumers are often guided by home equity and during the pandemic a housing boom boosted spending, dampening concerns about Brexit and COVID-19.

The resulting double-digit inflation that Citigroup thinks could reach 18 percent next year has sparked a series of rises for mortgage rates that have rocketed to levels last seen when another crisis in 2008 led to a deep recession.

That recession crushed the housing market, seriously impacting consumer spending habits while the pound collapsed.

With interest rates expected to more than double to 4% percent, mortgage rates already at 4.5% are set to head much higher too. There could be a similar-sized contraction for the housing sector to that seen in 2009.

GBP/USD could soon reach 1.0500.

By same author

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP mortgage rates and house priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3AL5SGc

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.