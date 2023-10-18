BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound may come unstuck when UK CPI is less sticky

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling bears hope Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's forecast of a "noticeable drop" in UK inflation this month proves accurate, as it could prompt a dovish shift in BoE expectations - to the detriment of GBP.

Bailey made his prediction hours after the BoE halted its long run of rate increases last month. UK inflation data for October is due on Nov. 15.

Data published on Wednesday showed UK CPI unexpectedly held at 6.7% YY last month, when a modest fall to 6.6% was expected.

GBP/USD rose to test Tuesday's 1.2211 high on September's above-forecast UK CPI print, which was a boost for hawks advocating another BoE rate hike. Markets currently see a 60% chance of the BoE raising rates to 5.5% by February 2024.

IMM speculators raised their net GBP short position in the week ended Oct. 10, a week after flipping to their first net GBP short since April.

