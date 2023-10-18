News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound may come unstuck when UK CPI is less sticky

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 18, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling bears hope Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's forecast of a "noticeable drop" in UK inflation this month proves accurate, as it could prompt a dovish shift in BoE expectations - to the detriment of GBP.

Bailey made his prediction hours after the BoE halted its long run of rate increases last month. UK inflation data for October is due on Nov. 15.

Data published on Wednesday showed UK CPI unexpectedly held at 6.7% YY last month, when a modest fall to 6.6% was expected.

GBP/USD rose to test Tuesday's 1.2211 high on September's above-forecast UK CPI print, which was a boost for hawks advocating another BoE rate hike. Markets currently see a 60% chance of the BoE raising rates to 5.5% by February 2024.

IMM speculators raised their net GBP short position in the week ended Oct. 10, a week after flipping to their first net GBP short since April.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/45Ciqf8

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.