BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound faces inflation test before budget exam

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope the pound passes its inflation test on Wednesday, a day before before UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt sets out the government's budget plan.

UK annualized CPI is forecast to jump to a new 40-year high of 10.6% in October, according to a Reuters poll, from 10.1% in September.

Hotter than expected UK inflation could raise the risk of the Bank of England raising interest rates by another 75 basis points next month -- the perceived probability of which is currently 43%. 0#BOEWATCH

Aggressive interest rate hikes are a double-edged sword for the pound, with their support for the King's currency counterbalanced by fears that they may make the expected UK recession deeper than feared.

GBP/USD soared to an 11-week high of 1.1855 last week, after the dollar tanked on data showing U.S. annualised inflation fell to a softer than expected 7.7% in October.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

