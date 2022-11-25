BUZZ-COMMENT-Pound could do without ex-PMs rocking Sunak's boat

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope news that former British prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have joined a Tory rebellion over England's effective ban on onshore wind farms is a one-off, given the pound's renaissance under Rishi Sunak.

That renaissance has been fuelled by UK political calm since Sunak took charge following chaos during his predecessor Truss's short-lived premiership, which saw GBP/USD sink to a historic low of 1.0327 in September.

Cable took the size of its gain over the past three weeks alone to 10 cents when scaling a 15-week peak of 1.2153 on Thursday, as more short positions were squeezed (IMM speculators have been net GBP short since November 2021, bar one week in February).

If Truss and Johnson continue to rock Sunak's boat, it would increase the risk of the next UK general election being held as early as next year -- an event which could negatively impact the pound.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

