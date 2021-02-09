BUZZ-COMMENT-Potential value in FX options, regardless of USD direction

Feb 9 (Reuters) - FX options can be used to trade FX volatility, regardless of direction, and new pandemic low premiums offer more potential to generate profits.

Volatility traders will own an option and an opposing view in the cash market, which neutralises any exposure to the currency pair itself. By constantly adjusting that cash hedge to minimise the exposure, they capture the volatility. The aim is to capture more spot pips than the premium paid over the life of the option.

Implied volatility determines the options premium, with once-daily hedging expected to cover that. If actual volatility outperforms implied, profits are generated.

A good gauge of expected volatility is past performance (historic volatility), over the same time. Where current implieds trade below daily historics, it suggests that a repeat volatility performance could generate profits with once-daily cash hedging.

One-month expiry EUR/USD implied volatility is a prime example, although the current lack of demand might also suggest that option traders don't think actual volatility will outperform over the next month

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

