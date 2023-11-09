BUZZ-COMMENT-Potential USD drop favours cheap put options

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar put options give holders the right, but not the obligation to sell the USD against another currency at more favourable levels on a future date, but their currently small premium would increase if the greenback lost more ground.

USD call options have been trading with a strong premium to their USD put counterparts against many of the G10 currencies for a long time, but the recent USD retreat from long-term highs is closing that gap.

Foreign exchange option implied volatility is a key parameter of an option premium and it's trading near long-term lows amid the recent lack of FX realised volatility. However, if the recent USD losses pick up pace, implied volatility and its USD put over call premium could quickly increase and drive the price of all options higher, especially USD puts.

Any significant miss from Tuesday's U.S. CPI data might provide the catalyst for the next USD down-leg, with particular focus on the Dec. 8 U.S. jobs data after the previous miss and USD setback.

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/47p5SJd

1-month FXO risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/47rBFJs

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.