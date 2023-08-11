BUZZ-COMMENT-Potential short-term relief for the Swedish crown

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown continues to weaken but short-term charts might offer some hope for the SEK and the Riksbank.

EUR/SEK has been surfing the top of its daily Ichimoku cloud in recent sessions, but the cloud turns sharply lower from next week. The drop from 11.7748 to 11.5838 by the end of the month also coincides with a below market month-end cloud twist. Twists in Ichimoku clouds can appear to attract price action.

Swedish inflation data, due next week, could provide the next test for the SEK. Inflationary and disinflationary pressures appear to be more balanced, a relief for the Riksbank, but the weak domestic currency remains a loose cannon and bolsters expectations for a September 25-basis point rate hike. However, a significantly low return for July CPIF could drive fresh volatility into the SEK.

The SEK outlook remains clouded by mixed data releases, a heavily factored Riksbank September rate hike and global growth concerns, weighing on the risk sensitive crown. EUR/SEK longer-term charts, which remain bearish for the crown, add to the gloomy outlook.

EUR/SEK daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OyUAdJ

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

