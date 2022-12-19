BUZZ-COMMENT-Potential FX winners and losers during quiet spell next year

Dec 19 (Reuters) - This tumultuous year may lead to a quieter period where traders and investors wait for more information before acting again and, if that happens, cash will tend to head towards high yields.

The current environment supports a consolidation phase with fewer rate hikes anticipated and volatility falling sharply while equities rebound and energy prices tumble.

Less volatility and resilient risk appetite will press cash towards higher yielding currencies like the dollar but there are other currencies to consider.

Many of the dollars sold at the end of this year were sold profitably towards the peak of a huge rise by traders and investors who sought its safety. Profitable bets are often re-established but cash heading back to dollar will return not for safety but as investment in what has become a high yield currency - USD carry trades.

Other high currencies with low volatility should also attract, like India's rupee, Mexico's peso and the Czech crown. The longer the quiet spell, the greater the will to gamble should become - favouring much higher yielding currencies like Hungary's forint, Brazil's real, Chilean peso, South Africa's rand and Poland's zloty.

Unless Japan changes policy, the yen as the ultimate funding currency should underperform, while low rates undermine Thailand's baht, Taiwan's dollar, the Swiss franc and Danish krona.

