BUZZ-COMMENT-Potential for EUR/USD test of 1.1600 grows

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Recent EUR/USD losses could put it on track to test 1.1600, with concerns among those positioned long about its shaky rally and worries at the ECB about weak inflation and currency strength.

Wednesday's losses took EUR/USD to a four-session low, piercing the 50% Fibo of the 1.1602-1.1920 rise and 10-day moving average -- giving Tuesday's doji candle the appearance of a pause in the recent slide.

JP Morgan said a break below 1.1770 would lead to a reassessment of its core long EUR/USD position and that poor price performance is a concern for longs .

ECB President Christine Lagarde said inflation was now likely to remain negative for longer than expected and exchange rate developments might have a negative impact on the path of price growth .

A sharp drop in German Bund yields and the recent rally in U.S. Treasury yields added to downward pressure on EUR/USD.

Daily RSI implies growing bearish momentum, while November's monthly candle is becoming an inverted hammer.

Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for 1-week and 1-month puts exceed those for calls, though medium-term options suggest EUR/USD will eventually rally as calls with expiries near 1.2500 are bought .

EUR/USD could slide further but approaches toward 1.1600 might be an opportunity for longer-term bulls.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

