BUZZ-COMMENT-Post-payrolls stimulus hopes excite EUR/USD bulls

Dec 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose to a 32-month high and charts highlighted the potential for further gains after weaker-than-expected jobs data on Friday only enhanced investor optimism in a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Equities .SPX hit record highs while oil LCOc1 and other commodities held near recent peaks or set new trend highs.

Reflecting investors' optimism in fiscal or Fed stimulus, bond yields rallied after the data. Yield curves highlighted that as well. The U.S. 10yr/2-yr and 10yr/3mo yield curves, which EUR/USD has a correlation to, continue to steepen.

Options are pricing in higher EUR/USD levels. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for call over puts, especially in the 1- and 3-month tenors, are growing.

Technicals continue to highlight EUR/USD upside. Monthly RSI is rising and isn't overbought. Daily RSI is rising and is overbought but shows no divergence. Both studies suggest bull momentum is intact. EUR/USD also holds above the May 2018 monthly high and the 76.4% Fibo of 1.2556-1.0636.

The 1.2200/10 zone is an impediment for bulls, but a break seems likely. Resistance in the 1.2415/75 zone would then be in play.

