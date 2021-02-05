BUZZ-COMMENT-Post NFP FX expectations - according to FX options

Feb 5 (Reuters) - By their forward-looking nature and reliance on actual volatility in the underlying asset, FX options can provide a good indication of expected reactions to impending events, like Friday's U.S. jobs data.

Option dealers will attach additional implied volatility premium to dates falling after key events, raising the overall cost of the options, if they feel those events could increase actual volatility. That's because holders of implied volatility want actual volatility to outperform it.

However, since capturing Friday's jobs data, overnight expiry (next working day at 10 a.m. New York cut) implied volatility is unchanged from levels seen before capturing the data, suggesting it's not expected to reignite actual volatility.

From current implied volatility levels, the break-even for a simple EUR/USD overnight expiry straddle is $45b pips in either direction, USD/JPY 34 JPY pips, and AUD/USD $44 pips - all below January's non-farm payroll's levels, and apart from AUD/USD, below those quoted before December NFP, which was a damp squib.

Implied volatility remains depressed in other dates, too, reflecting a broad lack of actual/expected volatility

Overnight expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oRopY6

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

