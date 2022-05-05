BUZZ-COMMENT-Post Fed price action, spreads should worry EUR/USD longs

May 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD extended its Fed-induced rally on Thursday, striking a six-session high, before losing upward momentum and turning negative which, along with bond yield spreads, should be worrying for longs.

EUR/USD fell back below the 10-day moving average as the dollar and U.S. rates EDM3US2YT=RR rebounded.

German rates DE2YT=RR dropped sharply as a larger-than-expected fall in March industrial orders reinforced concerns about slower economic growth.

The rate moves helped increase the dollar's yield advantage as German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=R widened.

While the ECB and Fed are concerned about hot running inflation investors believe the U.S. central bank will be more aggressive. ECB chief economist Philip Lane cast doubts over the timing of rate hikes while the Fed signaled a potential series of 50 bps hikes . The diverging paths should keep the dollar's yield advantage intact.

The trend of widening German-Italian spreadsDE10IT10=R, which EUR/USD is negatively correlated with, is intact, creating uncertainty for investors and hindering the euro.

EUR/USD techs highlight downside risks. The rally off the April 28 low appears to be corrective in nature, EUR/USD trades back below the 10-DMA and monthly RSI is poised to turn down again.

A test of the 2017 yearly low seems likely and a run at parity cannot be ruled out.

For more click on FXBUZ

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KQppqe

deithttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kJjOHG

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.