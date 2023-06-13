BUZZ-COMMENT-Possible South African rand game changer

June 13 (Reuters) - The potential for a significant shift in South Africa's domestic position could cement more than just a technical adjustment in USD/ZAR, it could free the rand from some of its long-standing constraints.

Investors are now seeing a slight glimmer at the end of the load-shedding tunnel following an agreement last week between business leaders and the government to work in collaboration to tackle three immediate priorities. The partnership will look at initiatives on energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

For the rand, the likely shift to easier monetary policy in the U.S. later in the year will also add fuel to the recovery and if rating agencies continue to give South Africa the benefit of the doubt on its debt position, USD/ZAR could end the year closer to its 16.6900 2023 low than the 19.7075 all-time high recorded last week.

The risks to this scenario are many and if U.S. inflation heads higher again, China growth disappoints, and South African power and logistic initiatives fail to deliver, USD/ZAR could begin to retrace the June fall.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, Editing by Ed Osmond)

