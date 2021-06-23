BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive trends take a firmer grip on currencies

June 23 (Reuters) - Higher-yielding currencies are rallying while funding currencies are falling against a backdrop of low volatility, buoyant stocks and commodities, positive trends that fuel carry trades.

The initial surprise of the U.S. central bank's hawkish assumptions sparked position adjustment, weighing chiefly on big bets like EUR/USD rising but also boosting yen. That's changed with funding currencies including the yen coming under pressure and falling versus higher-yielding currencies of which few are free floating.

This small pool of easily tradable currencies will exacerbate their rise as supply and demand distorts reactions forcing some to instead invest in low yield commodity currencies they expect to benefit during a recovery. This interest is currently focused on oil and potential gains for the currencies of producers.

Mexico's peso as the only high yielding free floating petro-currency could do much better. Brazil's real and Russian rouble should win too as interest rates are expected to rise and the possibility of higher rates should also help Norway's crown.

For more click on FXBUZ

Funding currencieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vRq8Ab

MXN performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vKI8vP

High yieldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gTYZqU

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.