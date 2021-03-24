BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive trend is the core of currency movement

March 24 (Reuters) - Current movement in FX markets may appear to be risk averse with dollar rising and many riskier currencies losing ground, but there is actually a positive trend at the core of changes.

Huge stimulus is key. It's supporting risk-taking, and this year that has influenced the paring of safe assets, resulting in big sales of EUR, JPY and CHF, and U.S. bonds, which led to higher yields that have spurred broader dollar demand.

Last year, the trend was the unwinding of shorts held versus riskier currencies. In the year ahead, it is shorts of funding currencies that are also the most popular safe havens that are likely to evolve. If so, fresh investment in riskier high-yield emerging-market and commodity currencies is likely.

U.S. yields are lower than they were before the crisis and the rise for China's yuan, which is the strongest since 2018, will underpin risk and other Asian currencies.

