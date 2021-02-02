BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive FX trends continue to strengthen

Feb 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has sunk today, and that's a worry for traders who are heavily long but is in keeping with positive trends that are strengthening.

The euro is undermined by negative interest rates, as are the yen and Swiss franc. All have dropped this year, which should be expected with big stock and commodity rallies.

Masses of stimulus are in place and it keeps coming with European Central Bank and Reserve Bank of Australia easing further in the last two months and the United States expected to inject more stimulus this year. The fuel for a bigger risk rally is in the pipeline and that should support riskier commodity and high-yield emerging-market currencies at the expense of liquid but lower- yielding major currencies.

The size of rallies for risky minor stocks, silver and Bitcoin shows the extent traders are now prepared to gamble. Most currencies are conservative in comparison. The rally for Turkey's lira, probably the riskiest popularly traded currency, is a sign of the future.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

