BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive FX trends are evolving

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The positive trend for currencies driven by huge stimulus continues to evolve. Now traders are beginning to short the currencies they once held as safe havens.

In a matter of weeks this year, traders have sold $25 billion, reversing USD/JPY bets from 5 billion short to 6 billion long, while significant pairing bets on CHF and EUR rises.

Riskier currencies are performing much better versus the negative-yielding currencies that would be used to fund their purchase in a positive environment, than dollar. That said, the dollar's rebound seems to have caught more attention amid a rise for U.S. yields and this could be misinterpreted as risk aversion.

Rising U.S. yields are positive, being the unwind of one of the biggest reserves of a safe asset, and that money will be looking for a home, presumably in something more risky.

There is huge stimulus in place and much more in the pipeline. Rallies for riskier currencies are likely to grow this year.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

