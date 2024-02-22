BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive for yen if BoJ ends negative rates in March

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The yen might recoup some of its recent losses against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies if the Bank of Japan pulls the plug on its negative interest rate policy as early as March 19.

If the BoJ springs a hawkish surprise next month, it could prompt JPY buy-backs from speculators who are short the currency.

Former BoJ policymaker Makoto Sakurai told Reuters on Thursday that Japan's central bank may exit negative rates in March if big firms offer wage hikes exceeding 4%.

Only two out of 30 economists polled by Reuters expect the BoJ to ditch its minus 0.1% deposit rate next month. Twenty-five forecast that the BoJ will scrap negative rates in April, while one said June. The other two said 2025 or later.

CFTC data on FX positioning showed the net JPY short doubled to 111,536 contracts in the five weeks ended Feb. 13.

