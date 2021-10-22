BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive currency trends may well dominate into 2022

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bad news continues to support positive currency trends which may well dominate movement in foreign exchange markets into next year.

As long as there's bad news interest rates are likely to stay low and there's a chance of more stimulus which has lifted many commodity and stock markets to record levels.

The surge in stocks and commodity markets has underpinned some extremes for currencies, significantly boosting South Africa's rand and Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble irrespective of the risk-averse nature of the pandemic and at times dire economic data.

China's yuan has soared this year underpinning emerging market currencies, especially those in Asia, while China's economy has sucked in imports with the resulting commodity surge boosting currencies of producers.

The appetite for risk has driven down Japan's yen and euro as negative yields and low volatility promote their use to fund carry trades.

The irony is should the recovery reach a point where stimulus isn't needed, economic strength probably won't provide stocks and commodities with the same support as stimulus, so currency traders should be wary of good news.

For more click on FXBUZ

2021 FX trendshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ps1t5q

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.