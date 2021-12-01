BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive currency trends are still thriving

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant rattled markets but positive currency trends are still thriving and with the enduring pandemic set to suppress interest rates for longer, these trends may continue for an extended period next year.

With the new variant first detected in South Africa, one of the best examples of robust risk appetite is the rand which today strengthened beyond the level trading when South Africa first notified the World Heath Organization.

Bad news fuels positive trading as it is expected to result in low rates for longer and that has proved a potent policy, resulting in huge stock and commodity gains.

Remarkably, South Africa's rand has even risen since the release of record unemployment data on Nov. 30. It may be one of the extremes of positive trading, but limited rallies for safe haven yen and euro that traders were short of, are also signs of the strength of risk appetite.

With BOJ and ECB policy diverging with a hawkish Fed, pressure on these negative yield funding currencies might grow and their benefits are already apparent in ZAR's more modest 10% drop vs EUR and 12% vs yen, compared USD/ZAR's 17.5% rise since June's Fed meeting.

