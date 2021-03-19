BUZZ-COMMENT-Positive bond moves will yield positive FX moves

March 19 (Reuters) - Investors leaving the safety of bonds and driving up yields will inevitably buy something more risky, so higher-yielding currencies or those of major commodity producers should benefit.

The dollar should also be supported, because the big currency safe havens are undermined by negative interest rates and should weaken in the more positive environment that's beginning to see traders focus on recovery after a crisis.

The central theme is positive, defined by enormous amounts of stimulus. With investors more inclined to gamble, the dollar should not skyrocket. In the long-term, risky currencies should gain on a trade-weighted basis and some may even do so versus dollar.

China's yuan is a likely candidate to rally. The economy is a match for the United States, the yuan is integral to risk taking in Asia, and CNY is supported by high interest rates and gigantic trade and current account surpluses. Yuan strength will support other Asian currencies and risk taking.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

