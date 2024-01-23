BUZZ-COMMENT-Positioning not the issue it was last year for USD/JPY

Jan 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is nearing 150 yet again, though given the late-2023 cleansing of yen shorts positioning is no longer a headwind for bulls.

Currently, yen net shorts are around 44-56% lower than the levels seen just before USD/JPY had peaked in late-2022 and 2023.

Therefore, with the risk of a yen short squeeze likely limited, traders have space to build USD/JPY longs should Treasury yields continue their climb.

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged earlier on Tuesday, while Governor Kazuo Ueda noted his increased confidence that inflation will hit the bank’s target, prompting an initial bid in the yen.

The subsequent retracement in the yen demonstrates once again the dominance of external factors as a driver of the currency, particularly moves in U.S. treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield held support at its 200DMA (4.07%), eyeing a retest of monthly peak at 4.2%. The dollar is on course to close above its 200DMA for the first time six weeks as markets continue to unwind Fed rate cuts bets.

