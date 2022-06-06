BUZZ-COMMENT-Political uncertainty will be bad for the pound

June 6 (Reuters) - Political uncertainty is usually bad for a currency so the pound's rise ahead of today's confidence vote is surprising and it may be wise to utilize it to hedge the risk of a decline.

Should PM Johnson lose it should send the pound down and with no obvious replacement for him, the pound is likely to suffer further during the ensuing leadership battle.

Even if the PM survives the vote, the division within the ruling Conservative party is likely to undermine the government's ability to rule in the future.

This blip in the pound's fortune may be brief. The currency has significantly weakened in the months ahead today's vote, and remains in a firm technical downtrend that's supported by fundamentals.

The next objectives for the downtrend inspired by big changes in U.S. monetary policy lie below 1.2000. With the Federal Reserve set to hike 50bps on June 15 and beginning to reduce its balance sheet this month, there's good reason to expect those objectives will be met.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

