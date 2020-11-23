BUZZ-COMMENT-PMIs scare off stalled USD/JPY shorts; Wednesday looks pivotal

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Much better than expected U.S. Markit PMIs for November triggered a major dollar rebound that has spiked USD/JPY to its highest level in a week.

Nov. 9's explosive rally, and today's third daily low just above the Nov. 18 trough, set the stage for nervous spec shorts to react strongly to the PMIs. The news also comes after yet another COVID-19 vaccine reportedly showed real promise . But the initial risk-on buying of stocks following the PMI news has reversed, raising questions about the initial USD/JPY response.

The next USD/JPY hurdle is 104.67, the daily tenkan and 50% Fibo of the 105.68-3.655 drop. A close above here would likely signal another attempt to reverse the downtrend from March.

The convergence of the downtrend line from March with the 100-day moving average, the upper 21-day Bolli and the daily cloud top by 105.53 on Wednesday, provides a crucial pivot point heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Daily and weekly RSIs are rising from recent oversold states, but we will need to see additional much better than forecast U.S. economic data to reverse USD/JPY's pandemic downtrend.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

