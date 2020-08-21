BUZZ-COMMENT-PMI, housing beats bolster dollar versus yen

US Markets

USD/JPY extended its intraday rebound after U.S. Markit August PMIs [nZON000MP2] and existing home sales [nL1N2FM25O] surged beyond expectations, giving the dollar badly needed yield support that could help further its recovery.

By contrast, Japan's composite Jibun PMI was unchanged at a contractionary 44.9 . And July CPI data showed no progress for the BOJ in reviving inflation .

But the yen remains a funding currency, like the dollar, though the brightened U.S. economic outlook and firmer Treasury-JGB rates spreads may be enough to get USD/JPY above the 10-day moving average that capped prices the last three sessions, now at 106.23.

A close above the 10-DMA would increase the risk of a reversion to the falling 55-DMA, last at 106.78. August's 107.05 high by the 50% Fibo of the June-July slide is joined by the daily Cloud base and upper 10-day Bolli at 107.17.

