BUZZ-COMMENT-PM Johnson and the money at odds on a Brexit deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mixed signals have been emerging from last-minute Brexit negotiations, with the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier citing a 'narrow path' to a trade deal, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to talk down the chances of success . Yet bets on a deal are elevated.

Johnson is possibly playing to the hard Brexiteers in his government, who place UK sovereignty above all else. To walk away without a deal as the coronavirus expands would be political suicide for the PM, if expert forecasts of severe disruption to UK trade and the economy eventuate. Indeed, sentiment among UK lawmakers is that a deal is close .

If money talks, a deal is in the wings, as it is hot favourite at the bookmakers. Oddschecker has a deal at 3/8 - for every 8 you bet, you receive 11, out from 1/2 on Tuesday. For no deal, you receive 15 for every 4 you bet. That said, the bookmakers were wrong on Brexit.

Technically daily GBP/USD momentum studies base, and 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages climb, which is a modest positive setup - not unusual as range highs approach. December's 1.3540 trend high is the first significant resistance and should hold into the Brexit decision; 1.3108, 50% of the September-December rise, is key support.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

