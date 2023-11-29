BUZZ-COMMENT-Place your dollar bets: Will Fed cut rates in March?

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The expectation that the Federal Reserve might kick off its rate cutting cycle as early as March could be a key influence over dollar sentiment in December and January.

The U.S. currency's bearish trend may intensify if the view gains traction that the Fed could cut on March 20. If the risk of a Fed rate reduction in March recedes, the USD might recoup some of its recent losses.

Markets are currently anticipating a 41% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, following a dovish shift in Fed expectations fuelled by comments from Fed hawk Christopher Waller on Tuesday. FEDWATCH

Waller's comments, which flagged a potential Fed rate pivot, weighed on the dollar, with the USD index falling to 102.46 on Wednesday, its lowest level since August 11.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman sees potential for the Fed to start cutting rates in the first-quarter of 2024, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3N1EB7W

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.