BUZZ-COMMENT-Pill the palliative for oversold sterling, if only temporarily

Aug 25 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rebounded to 1.0837 on Tuesday on soaring gilt yields after BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said the UK central bank is likely to deliver a "significant policy response" to the government's fiscal stimulus plans , but the room for sterling gains is limited.

Markets now price in 134bp of BoE rate hikes by Nov. 4 and 225bp by December, with a peak policy rate slightly above 6%. The Fed is seen more than likely to hike rates 75bp for a fourth consecutive meeting, but the peak rate is at 4.6%, a shade above where St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the peak would likely be .

Those moves, even in the aftermath of big U.S. home sales and consumer confidence beats , have allowed 2-year gilt-Treasury yields spreads to reach 0.36% compared to -0.76% as recently at Sept. 16, and -1.37% in August.

Normally such a huge rates swings would bolster the currency. But because the higher rates are needed to fight febrile inflation at worsening recession risk, the pound's upside looks limited.

The strong U.S. data had already pushed the pound away from its highs.

Resistance is at the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Fibos of September's dive to record lows at 1.0866/1033/1200. Parity is psychological support.

