BUZZ-COMMENT-Picking sterling buy levels is the challenge

April 7 (Reuters) - The pound has racked up sizeable losses against the euro and dollar despite a positive UK backdrop, and the challenge for traders is picking the re-entry point for sterling long plays.

A successful vaccine rollout could put the UK in the lead for post-virus recovery. This week's fall in the pound has been blamed on profit-taking and an adjustment within its longer-term bull trend.

The most pronounced fall has been against the EUR, but the Tuesday into Wednesday EUR/GBP rally failed to better the 0.8645 high from March 24, so the underlying bear trend from December's 0.9229 high remains intact.

EUR/GBP may have peaked already at today's 0.8624 high, and a combination of profit-taking and fresh positioning maybe underway.

Current levels could provide value and with a natural stop-loss point just above 0.8645, the trade is relatively cheap. However, with another, possibly more significant, peak above at 0.8730, the Feb. 26 high, the market may decide EUR still has potential before the tide changes in sterling's favour.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/GBP daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2PYpUb8

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

