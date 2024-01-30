BUZZ-COMMENT-Perhaps dollar is being set up to fall

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar has rallied substantially ahead of this month's Federal Reserve meeting, but it may have been set up to fall on the back of a string of interest rate cuts that are anticipated this year.

While traders are still gambling the dollar drops, they have halved their exposure, boosting the dollar index by around three percent in January.

Bets on dollar dropping have been reduced to $6 billion - a negligible amount compared to the $21 billon short position that evolved last year in anticipation that the tightening cycle would end.

Expectations of rate cuts have moderated from the extreme situation that developed at the end of last year when almost 200 basis points of easing was envisaged, but interest rates are still seen dropping substantially.

Futures imply 135 basis points of easing this year, and a 48 percent chance of the March cut which was seen as a certainty in December.

The correction of the extreme situation which developed in interest rate markets late last year has also led to changes for the dollar that could have a big influence after January's Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar, which rallied after an becoming oversold last month on the weekly chart, became overbought on the daily chart last week and topped out. With the 21-WMA recently dropping below 100-WMA, a more bearish picture has evolved on charts just ahead of the Jan. 31 rate decision.

Dollar shorts, which grew to $35 billion shortly after U.S. interest rates stopped falling during the last easing cycle, could grow much larger once rates start to drop again.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD index flips from oversold to overbought https://tmsnrt.rs/47XRbwF

USD index https://tmsnrt.rs/48R8gtz

Probability of US interst rate in March and December 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/3ShoqFs

Net IMM position for dollar https://tmsnrt.rs/42gIso8

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

