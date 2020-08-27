BUZZ-COMMENT-Pelosi, Meadows upstage Powell, lifting dollar outlook vs yen

Aug 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose to session highs as reports of fiscal relief talks pulled it off this week's low of 105.60, which it hit after Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a shift toward potentially more dovish policy .

The broadening of potential Fed accommodation as it shifts to average inflation targeting and a greater employment emphasis -- in conjunction with fiscal support -- would be risk-on, though many questions remain.

Lack of specific methodology for the Fed's average inflation targeting suggests it wants to avoid constraints in it's quest for higher inflation and lower unemployment, the depths of which have been extended by a flattened Phillips curve.

USD/JPY rose toward the 55-day moving average at 106.62, which has capped August rebounds. Closing above there could would expose hurdles by 107.

There was also no guarantee that COVID-19 relief legislation would result from talks between White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set for 2:30 p.m. EDT, but there is likely to be increasing political pressure for a deal, potentially reducing the reliance on monetary policy stimulus.

