BUZZ-COMMENT-Peak in Swedish inflation leaves the SEK vulnerable

May 15 (Reuters) - Swedish April inflation data came in below market expectations with CPIF up 7.6% year-on-year from an 8.0% rise in March and a likely peak of 10.2% in January. The market's initial reaction was to sell the krona and EUR/SEK climbed to 10.3110 from 11.2490 before the data.

With the European Central Bank maintaining a hawkish stance and chances of Swedish rates hitting 4.0% fading fast the softer inflation bias will hurt the SEK and could send EUR/SEK clear above technical resistance. A Monday close above the daily Ichimoku cloud top, 11.3078, could bring the late April highs of 11.4260 into play.

The next Riksbank policy meeting is on June 30 and expectations are for a 25-basis point hike to 3.75% and then for central bank policy to be held for the remainder of the year. However, if inflation fails to fall further in May, there is an outside chance of a 50-basis point hike next month.

The Riksbank's CPIF forecast was for a 7.9% rise in April and is looking for a 7.1% print for May.

