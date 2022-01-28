BUZZ-COMMENT-PCE bails EUR/USD out of losses but longs need more help

Jan 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied back from earlier losses and into positive territory on Friday, generating bullish short-term signals following downbeat U.S. consumer spending and as-expected month-on-month PCE data , but longer-term indicators still highlight risk of resuming the recent down trend.

The dollar and U.S. rate complex EDM2US2YT=RR softened after the data, helping EUR/USD rise toward 1.1175, leading daily RSI to diverge and generating a daily doji candle, which could signal short-squeeze.

Monthly techs remain bearish, however, with a monthly bearish engulfing candle in place for January and RSI falling but not yet oversold. Longer-term tech signals typically trump short-term indicators.

To gain control, EUR/USD longs need help from economic data such as U.S. January and February employment, CPI and PPI to be released in the weeks before the Fed's March meeting. Any signs of weakening employment and inflation could temper investor expectations for aggressive Fed policy tightening, weighing on rates and the dollar.

Until that happens, however, EUR/USD remains at risk of testing the 1.1000 area.

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3s0k7kM

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

