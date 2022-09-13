BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC's yuan fixing blackbox seems to be getting darker

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Consensus among market watchers is that the People's Bank of China has been manipulating the yuan's daily benchmark. The apparent adjustment to the methodology for setting the daily midpoint remains unclear, muddying the waters for yuan investors.

The PBOC hasn't acknowledged that it's been adjusting the USD/CNY fixing via renewed use of the counter-cyclical factor, but when the CCF was re-introduced in 2018, it took several weeks after discrepancies were observed before they confirmed the fact. Over the last two weeks, the fix has deviated substantially from the well-established mechanism ; Wednesday's fix was nearly 600 pips below some estimates .

Before, the CCF was used to partially offset volatility due to large overnight FX moves, if the yuan had ended the previous session weaker than its daily benchmark rate, inducing a counter-cyclical effect.

Now, the USD/CNY fixing seems to be consistently depressed even when the market moves in favour of the yuan . This suggests a more heavy-handed approach to defending the currency as interest rates rise elsewhere .

Arguably, a weaker yuan should be more welcome, as China's trade-based economy withers . But Beijing has to balance export competitiveness with ensuring price pressures remain subdued .

Out-of-control yuan depreciation won't be condoned, especially before the Communist Party Congress . If USD/CNY breaches the 7.0000 barrier, the ensuing deluge of bearish yuan bets, on top of the now unpredictable benchmark-setting methodology, would erode confidence in the renminbi as a future reserve currency.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

