BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC's liberating of yuan to market forces is unusual

May 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank is known to stick to its guns, especially when controlling the yuan. Yet the People's Bank of China on Wednesday resisted enforcing its mantra of currency stability, allowing the CNY to rush higher after it breached 6.4000 for the first time since June 2018.

Traders piled into the yuan, perhaps sensing a paradigm change. A PBOC researcher recently mooted yuan appreciation to cope with commodity price pressures . Though the article was publicly shot down by a deputy central bank governor [nL2N2NB05R] and subsequently talked down , the fact it was even published may be telling.

That FX authorities defended the 6.4000 psychological barrier for only two days may be another clue. It contrasts with Beijing's usual response to periods of heightened volatility, which includes enlisting state banks to lock USD/CNY into a tight range until market forces abate.

USD/CNY is heading back down early Thursday, towards the next psychological barrier of 6.3500, after the PBOC's daily midpoint fell near expectations .

The PBOC deputy governor's comment that two-way currency fluctuations will become the norm would usually be considered a veiled threat of intervention to ensure USD/CNY doesn't just go one way . As authorities' acceptance of FX liberalization gains momentum , perhaps this time the PBOC really means what it says.

