BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC silence deafening as CNH dives to record low

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan hit a record low against a broadly strengthening U.S. dollar on Wednesday as Treasury yields ramped up. The People's Bank of China has remained mum while other Asian central banks step in to defend their currencies.

USD/CNH jumped to 7.2349 after the PBOC's daily yuan midpoint was set at 7.1107, closer to analysts' aggressively-damped forecasts. FX authorities have yet to formally announce the reintroduction of the counter-cyclical factor.

Wednesday's daily ceiling for USD/CNY at 7.2529 could be tested by the market, after the onshore pair shot to a 14-year high of 7.2302. State banks would then have to sell dollars to defend the 2% trading band. If that prompts the PBOC or FX regulator to speak up, it could cue a modest yuan relief rally.

Efforts to slow yuan depreciation have not deterred speculators from betting against it - indeed the lack of aggressive intervention could spur them on. A cheaper currency benefits China's export-driven economyin the face of slowing external demand, and since inflation is not currently a problem for Beijing, allowing yuan depreciation is less onerous.

But authorities will have to worry about capital outflows as the U.S.-China bond yield spread turns increasingly negative. Hawkish rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials has been widening the gap. If Beijing wants to restore some confidence among foreign investors, and staunch the blood-loss in markets, it might consider an earlier reopening of borders.

