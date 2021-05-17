BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC may be acting too prudent as new challenges arise

May 18 (Reuters) - With an economy losing momentum, an ageing population, and intensifying U.S. efforts to out-compete China, the yuan should be weakening. But it's not, possibly because bad news has positive policy implications.

China's latest data suggests Beijing may need to stoke the economy before it sputters out . The People's Bank of China kept the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility rate steady for a 13th month and remains reluctant to inject liquidity .

If evidence of slowing growth prompts the bank to switch tack to boost credit availability and lending , it would spur appetite for Chinese assets.That could help channel more investment inflows, which would also mitigate rising economic challenges and benefit the yuan.

The U.S. Senate is mulling measures to counter China in technological advancement . This could whittle dependence on Chinese manufacturing while also limiting access to crucial high-tech components, slowing down the economic juggernaut.

Aware that a greying demographic can stagnate the economy, Beijing is reportedly contemplating childbearing incentives as populationgrowth slows . Even if policymakers approve such a paradigm shift, it would take years to bear fruit.

Since authorities aren't too concerned about inflation , it makes sense to free up more credit. It would fire up the economy, boost domestic consumption, and might even help with population renewal by attracting young career-seeking foreigners.

