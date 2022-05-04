BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC may act sooner as other central banks shift gears

May 5 (Reuters) - As central banks around the world shift into high gear to address escalating inflationary threats, the People's Bank of China could also start acting more expeditiously to reverse an economic slowdown.

Having cut banks' reserve requirement ratio last month while avoiding an interest rate cut , the PBOC on Wednesday pledged more policy support . Though this may entail more targeted measures for hard-hit sectors rather than broad rate cuts, the statement on a national holiday emphasizes a sense of urgency probably directed by Beijing .

A series of central bank moves this week could goad the persistently prudent PBOC into action sooner, highlighting the need for policymakers to react more aggressively.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate more than expected , while the Reserve Bank of India announced an off-cycle rate hike Wednesday, also to combat rising prices .

China's April Caixin services PMI missed forecasts for around 40.0 Thursday, diving to 36.2 from 42.0 , corroborating startlingly weak official data released Saturday .

If the PBOC unleashes a benchmark lending rate cut, as some economists still expect, it could realign the economy with Beijing's 2022 GDP target of around 5.5%. Fitch now expects GDP growth of 4.3% instead of 4.8% .

However, monetary policy easing could prove a double-edged sword for the yuan as the U.S.-China yield gap goes deeper into negative territory.

