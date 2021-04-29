BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC knows now is not the time to tap on the brakes

April 30 (Reuters) - Economic data released Friday and the upcoming findings of an overdue population census could affirm it's too early for the People's Bank of China to normalize monetary policy. If the downbeat figures therefore spur risk appetite, the yuan might stand to gain.

China's official manufacturing PMI for April slid to 51.1, well below forecasts for 51.7, versus 51.9 previously; the services PMI was underwhelming too . While the private-sector Caixin manufacturing PMI eclipsed forecasts, it also revealed strong underlying inflation that could complicate policy ahead .

The numbers should allay worries about the central bank withdrawing liquidity, or even raising interest rates, anytime soon. Underperforming Chinese stocks might again look attractive to foreign investors, which will benefit the yuan, if the PBOC scales back tightening plans.

A potentially shrinking population may also support a more dovish stance given the demographic implications for long-term economic growth .

Any hint of delaying monetary policy normalization could suffice to cushion Chinese assets from uncertainty relating to tensions with the U.S. .

Friday's sub-par data has barely tainted the yuan's positive outlook on the charts. USD/CNH may unlock downside potential this week if it closes below 6.4610. That would breach a Fibonacci support and engage the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel.

