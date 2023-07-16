BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC fix matters more for yuan than China's Q2 GDP

July 17 (Reuters) - Monday's modest yuan depreciation may be more related to the People's Bank of China's currency guidance than to second-quarter growth and June activity data.

The yuan weakened 0.2% against the dollar even as China's Q2 GDP slightly beat expectations on a quarterly basis and June data proved mixed. Investors' concern at the slowing economic recovery lingers, even as more policy support seems likely.

Traders may be focusing on the PBOC's currency guidance, as the daily USD/CNY benchmark was the closest to forecasts in approximately three weeks. Monday's fix was only around 50 pips below estimates, compared to negative 100 pips late last week and around 300-400 pips before that. This suggests the central bank may be toning down its aggressive defence of the yuan.

While the chance of another, near-term China lending rate cut has dropped, with the one-year medium-term lending facility rate left unchanged Monday, the yuan may still surrender more of last week's gains due to the PBOC's shift in tack.

But USD/CNY spikes could attract some selling as strong stimulus measures are expected to be announced at a Politburo meeting by month-end.

The 21-day moving average at 7.2010 reinforces the 7.2000 psychological trading barrier and could attract offers. If that ceiling is breached, the next level to fade into opportunistic shorts is the 7.2458 entrance of the Bollinger uptrend channel.

