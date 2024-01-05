BUZZ-COMMENT-Payrolls whipsaw leaves sterling awaiting further policy signals

Sterling whipped around after U.S. non-farm payrolls as Treasury yields rallied, but the pound weathered the erosion of dovish Fed rate expectations, finding support at 1.2613 and moved back toward January highs.

Rising gilt yields tagged along with the move in Treasuries, softening the effects GBP/USD.

While the data hints that U.S. inflation may be stickier than recent market expectations, the uber-dovish market expectation of six quarter-point cuts in 2024 is ripe for a rethink.

The Fed itself has proffered a considerably less dovish rate outlook in 2024, penciling three rate cuts in 2024 at the last FOMC dot-plot projections in December.

With the market reducing March Fed rate cut expectations from 100% in December, and 68% ahead of non-farm payrolls and 60% post-data, traders will be parsing upcoming releases for further hints at the path of inflation and Fed policy.

Next on the horizon for cable watchers will be UK retail sales on Monday, and more significantly U.S. CPI on Jan. 11. Should the U.S. inflation decline stall, like euro zone inflation, Fed rate cut expectations should evaporate further, potentially allowing hike talk may enter the market, which would send GBP/USD lower toward 200-and 55-DMA support by 1.2540.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3S4CuDl

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.