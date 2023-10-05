BUZZ-COMMENT-Payrolls to decide depth of dollar pullback

The USD index remained near this week's matching 106.50 lows after slightly below-forecast jobless claims failed to mitigate Wednesday's pullback that followed weak ADP and mediocre ISM services, leaving Friday's employment report to end or resume the overbought dollar's correction.

A close beneath those lows would spotlight the uptrend line from July, 21-day moving average, last Friday's low and a 38.2% Fibo, all by 105.65, as crucial supports.

The dollar remains above daily tenkan and nearest Fibo support at 106.42/30. Treasury yields are by Thursday's lows following a brief bounce on the claims and Challenger layoffs data.

Two-year Treasury yields are nearing last week's 5.014% swing low after collapsing from Wednesday's 5.18% high by September's 5.20% peak. Ten-year Treasury yields fell from Wednesday's 4.884% peak to 4.70%, as the rout in bonds amplifies Fed tightening and associated financial and economic risks.

With only 30bp left in the 2-10-year Treasury yield curve inversion from July's 108bp peak, the recent bear curve steepening trend that supported the dollar might have less fuel. U.S. data or financial conditions would have to deteriorate to begin pricing in more and sooner Fed cuts and a non-inverted yield curve.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

