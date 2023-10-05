News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Payrolls to decide depth of dollar pullback

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

October 05, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

The USD index remained near this week's matching 106.50 lows after slightly below-forecast jobless claims failed to mitigate Wednesday's pullback that followed weak ADP and mediocre ISM services, leaving Friday's employment report to end or resume the overbought dollar's correction.

A close beneath those lows would spotlight the uptrend line from July, 21-day moving average, last Friday's low and a 38.2% Fibo, all by 105.65, as crucial supports.

The dollar remains above daily tenkan and nearest Fibo support at 106.42/30. Treasury yields are by Thursday's lows following a brief bounce on the claims and Challenger layoffs data.

Two-year Treasury yields are nearing last week's 5.014% swing low after collapsing from Wednesday's 5.18% high by September's 5.20% peak. Ten-year Treasury yields fell from Wednesday's 4.884% peak to 4.70%, as the rout in bonds amplifies Fed tightening and associated financial and economic risks.

With only 30bp left in the 2-10-year Treasury yield curve inversion from July's 108bp peak, the recent bear curve steepening trend that supported the dollar might have less fuel. U.S. data or financial conditions would have to deteriorate to begin pricing in more and sooner Fed cuts and a non-inverted yield curve.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3PHP60I

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/48Dqe2T

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.