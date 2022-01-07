BUZZ-COMMENT-Payrolls fog leaves dollar uptrend vs yen awaiting CPI, sales

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The overbought USD/JPY slipped modestly on Friday and could meander in the mid-115.00s until next week's U.S. CPI and retail sales data after a confusing non-farm payrolls report failed to deliver new impetus to its Fed-JGB divergence uptrend.

The jobs data featured a big non-farm payrolls miss, but an unexpectedly big jobless rate drop and large household employment and average hourly earnings increases. The result was only modest Treasury yield gains and a broad dollar dip.

Next Wednesday and Friday's CPI and retail sales reports might have to be above forecast, and Omicron disruptions news subdued, for USD/JPY to make new trend highs, given daily, weekly and monthly RSIs are working off overbought readings.

Initial support is Wednesday and Tuesday's 115.625 lows on EBS. Further supports are the daily tenkan at 2021's 115.525 high and the 10-day moving average at 115.39.

A close below 115.39 would suggest the 112.535-6.355 rise from November's low is ripe for retracing. The 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Fibos of that rise are at 114.90/445/3.99.

Most of next week's options expiries are between 115.50 and 116, with 1-week vols subdued, so a major setback would be a surprise.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

