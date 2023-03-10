BUZZ-COMMENT-Payrolls, bank bashing help reverse dollar's 2023 uptrend vs yen

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled 1.3% on Friday, falling below crucial support as Treasury-JGB yield spreads collapsed after U.S. jobs data and falling bank stocks shredded trades premised on more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

The fall reversed this year's recovery with breaks below March's prior 135.375 low on EBS at the 23.6% Fibo of 2023's 127.215-137.90 rise, as well as the uptrend line from February and nearby 21-day moving average, last at 135.09.

Next supports are the 38.2% Fibo and daily cloud top at 133.82/55. The Kijun is at 133.12, followed by the 50% Fibo at 132.56.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads have tumbled 34bp from Wednesday's 12-plus year peak. Two-year Treasury yields, now by 4.65%, are below the current Fed target rate at 4.75%, with the peak rates now priced at 5.2%.

Further weighing on yields is weakness in the banking sector after SVB Financial ran aground, but more broadly on worries aggressive Fed, ECB and other central banks' rate hikes bearishly inverted yield curves, raising recession risk.

The yen fell earlier after the BoJ put off any plans to prune its ultra-easy policies some had hedged against.

